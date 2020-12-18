Chiefs’ keys vs. Saints: With OL a sudden concern, protecting Mahomes takes priority

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees stretches before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. It’s not yet clear whether Brees will play this Sunday (Dec. 20) against the Chiefs. AP

An NFL heavyweight showdown is set for Week 15 when the Chiefs (12-1) travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints (10-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The matchup marks the 12th regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Chiefs holding a slight 6-5 edge in the all-time series. The most recent contest occurred in Week 7 of the 2016 season when the Chiefs secured a 27-21 win over the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday’s game, though, might provide a preview of what’s to come in the postseason and arguably what should’ve happened in 2018. Unfortunately, questionable officiating in the NFC and AFC Championship Games doomed a potential Chiefs-Saints matchup in Super Bowl LIII.

2020 could be the mulligan.

Both teams provide a who’s who among All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and NFL record holders to set the table for one of the league’s most-anticipated games of the 2020 regular season.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs as the team looks to improve to 13-1 en route to a potential AFC No. 1 overall seed.

PROTECT THE FRANCHISE

There’s nothing wrong with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is 100 percent healthy.

The same, however, can’t be said about Mahomes’ offensive line, where both starting tackles missed practice the past two days.

Eric Fisher and Mike Remmers are dealing with back ailments and their availability for Sunday remains unclear. The depth behind them is suspect, at best.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

In the event Remmers can’t play, the Chiefs could turn to rookie Yasir Durant, who filled in at right tackle in Week 14 after Remmers left the game. Outside of Durant, the Chiefs might have to get creative if Fisher can’t play by either shuffling the offensive line, potentially moving right guard Andrew Wylie to play tackle, or starting a reserve offensive lineman like Martinas Rankin.

The state of the Chiefs’ offensive line takes on importance because of the opponent.

The Saints’ defense ranks at or near the top of numerous statistical categories, including total yards allowed per game (second), rushing (second), yards per play allowed (third), points allowed per game (fourth) and, of course, sacks.

Led by pass rushers Trey Hendrickson, who has a team-high 10.5 sacks on the season, and five-time Pro Bowler Cam Jordan, the Saints rank seventh in total sacks with 36.

“This is probably one of the best defenses that we have faced all season long,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “And I mean, they’re deep at every position, so this is going to be a very unique challenge.”

If Mahomes is to effectively run the Chiefs’ high-powered offense and meet the challenge head on, he will need time in the pocket with ample protection from his tackles, especially the blindside.

PACK THE BOX

This greatly depends on who is under center for the Saints.

If it’s Drew Brees, who holds numerous NFL all-time passing records, then the Chiefs can’t afford to do this or risk the wrath of Brees’ pinpoint accuracy.

But if Taysom Hill is New Orleans’ signal-caller for another weekend, packing the box makes sense because Hill thrives as a running quarterback.

Sure, the Saints have an All-Star cast at the skill positions with running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and tight end Jared Cook.

Saints head coach Sean Payton, though, collected those weapons for his scheme with Brees in mind.

Simply put, the Saints offense operates differently with their future Hall of Fame quarterback. In Weeks 1-10, the Saints averaged 30.1 points per game before Brees landed on injured reserve with rib and lung injuries.

From Weeks 11-14 with Hill under center, the Saints averaged 24.2 points per game.

Should the Saints roll with Hill in Week 15, the Chiefs defense could find success by shutting down running lanes and forcing Hill to pass.

With extreme caution, of course.

“They’ve got talent really all over the place,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF RED-ZONE TRIPS

The Chiefs’ woes in the red zone are well-documented: They currently convert just 57.1 percent of their trips inside an opponent’s 20-yard line to touchdowns.

While most of those red-zone issues are easily erased given the big-play capability of Mahomes and Co. from deep spots on the field, the Chiefs might actually catch a break in Week 15 if they find themselves knocking on the end-zone door.

The Saints enter the weekend ranked 26th in the league in red-zone touchdown percentage (66.7), which might set up well for the Chiefs to get running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell going near the end zone.

Yes, the Saints rank second against the run, allowing just 89.2 yards per game.

But the Chiefs shouldn’t shy from the ground game, especially if the Saints defense sells out to stop the pass given how dangerous Mahomes can be regardless where he is on the field of play.

PACK THE A-GAME

On paper, there really aren’t many glaring weakness for the Saints on both sides of the football, especially if Brees is back in action. On special teams, New Orleans boasts kicker Wil Lutz and punter Thomas Morstead, two of the best at their position group in the league..

And the Chiefs are catching an angry Saints team coming off an upset loss to the dismal Philadelphia Eagles. The defeat dropped the Saints into a tie with the Green Bay Packers in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the Packers owning the tie-break scenario, so Sunday represents a must-game game for New Orleans.

Conversely, the Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC rankings for the No. 1 seed with a one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2).

In recent weeks, the Chiefs have found themselves jumping out to a big lead only to hang on in the fourth quarter in securing close games.

That simply can’t happen Sunday against a dangerous and playoff-bound Saints team.