SportsBeat KC: Red zone woes, Tua, predicting offensive line changes and an iguana

The Chiefs will be looking to improve to 2-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020 when they line up to play the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

Their first victory at the Miami Gardens, Fla. venue? Against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in February.

The Star’s A-Team of Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger and Herbie Teope break Sunday’s down the game in this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff. Containing rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, projecting changes on the Chiefs’ offensive line and an examination of the Chiefs’ red zone woes of the past two games are all part of a conversation that includes comments and questions from viewers.

Also, part of this show: an iguana.

Story links:

The problem isn’t that the Chiefs get cute in the red zone The problem is nothing else works

Why the Chiefs are girded for more ahead than they were last tiime they won the Super Bowl

A season later at Hard Rock Stadium, Chiefs missing only a few players from Super Bowl