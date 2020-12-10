A season later at Hard Rock Stadium, Chiefs missing only a few players from Super Bowl

The Chiefs were the home team the last time they played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, so a different locker room will be used when they take on the Dolphins on Sunday. But no doubt there were be some good pregame vibes for the team that won Super Bowl LIV on the same field in February.

A majority of Chiefs who played in that game will suit up for this one. Let’s update a few who won’t.

Expect some pregame pleasantries exchanged between the Chiefs and Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. He had 5 1/2 sacks in 10 games for last season’s Chiefs but missed the postseason with a torn pectoral muscle. Ogbah is having a terrific season in MIami with a team-leading eight sacks.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller has four interceptions for the Washington Football Team, which has won four straight and in playoff contention. He started 15 games over the previous two seasons for the Chiefs.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland has logged 52 percent of the Lions’ defensive snaps, on pace for a career best. Cowboys tight end Blake Bell has eight receptions for 82 yards. Offensive lineman Cam Erving has appeared in six games for the Cowboys. Ragland, Bell, Erving and Fuller all got Super Bowl snaps.

Here are some current Chiefs and Dolphins who could make a difference on Sunday:

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Hill is having an All-Pro type of season with 74 receptions, 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns. But he could have added to all the totals when came off the field last weekend against Denver thinking he didn’t come down with a touchdown reception. Replays showed he did. Look for some additional motivation from Hill this week.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones

The sack total isn’t there but the pressures and deflections are. He’s constantly double-teamed but against the Broncos and other recent opponents he manages to blow up plays. The Dolphins present the challenge of up-tempo offense and quick passes from Tua Tagovailoa to avoid pressure. The attack worked well in the second half against the Bengals last weekend.

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki

Did. you see Gesicki’s one-handed catch over the middle in last week’s game? One of the best receptions of the season. The third-year pro from Penn State finished with a career-best nine receptions and scored Dolphins’ lone touchdown in a 19-7 victory over Cincinnati. Plus, opposing tight ends seem to get juiced when they’re facing the Chiefs and the game’s top player at that position, Travis Kelce.

Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The veteran who won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots was credited with five tackles for loss and three quarterback hits last weekend and won the AFC’s weekly defensive award. It’s Van Noy’s first season in Miami after signing a four-year, $51 million deal, reuniting with Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was previously the Patriots’ linebackers coach. Van Noy has missed practice time this week with a hip injury.