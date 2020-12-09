‘Didn’t even know I was at risk’: Chiefs’ Hardman discusses his time on COVID-19 list

Almost a full month has passed since Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman initially landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hardman remains unsure how he was exposed to coronavirus, but he came away from the personal experience with a lesson learned.

“I guess you can get it from anywhere, multiple ways,” Hardman said Wednesday, marking his first public comments since he spent 10 days on the list from Nov. 11-20. “It’s a virus that we don’t know how to contain right now and the best way to do it is to go to work and go home. Somewhere in between that, something happened.”

Hardman emphasized that he never exhibited symptoms, adding he “was perfectly fine.”

But the second-year pro appeared surprised when he received official word leading to the Chiefs placing him on the list.

“I didn’t even know I was at risk of having it until they told me,” Hardman said.

From a health point of view, the Chiefs wide receiver hasn’t missed playing time, appearing in the team’s last three games.

The timing also proved fortuitous because Hardman learned of his exposure during the Chiefs’ one-week break following their Week 9 game.

“Glad it was on a bye week, which is good,” he said. “I didn’t miss significant time to the team and if they needed me, I was there for the game.”

Hardman was available for Week 11’s game against the Raiders, but missed the three days of practice leading to the matchup while he remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs activated him after he passed protocols the day before taking on the Raiders. He ended up playing 17 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps, the bulk of both areas coming in the second half after Byron Pringle suffered an ankle injury.

While he didn’t miss any game action, Hardman pointed out the importance of staying diligent with hand washing, sanitizing and adhering to the NFL’s safety protocols when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.

“You just got to be careful, man, and be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hardman isn’t the only player on the Chiefs’ roster to spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the 2020 campaign.

Earlier in the season, fullback Anthony Sherman, defensive tackle Chris Jones, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, left tackle Eric Fisher and practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett landed on the list. Ta’amu and Hoyett are no longer on the roster.

A player who appears on the list hasn’t necessarily tested positive, rather he might be considered a “high-risk contact” after being exposed, such as was the case for Sherman, who missed three games before being cleared to return. The same situation applied to Jones, who missed one day of practice on Nov. 5 before clearing the protocol.

The pandemic further affected a key member of the Chiefs’ staff, as vice president of sports and performance Rick Burkholder tested positive for COVID-19 and spent time away from the team. Burkholder also serves as the team’s infectious control officer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 285,000 lives in the U.S. alone, according to the CDC.