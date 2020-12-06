Halftime analysis: Chiefs’ blunder, Broncos’ defense keeps Kansas City out of end zone

The Chiefs’ offense is good, but not so good that they can deny themselves touchdowns.

But that’s what happened in the second quarter. From the Broncos’ 40, Patrick Mahomes launched a deep pass to Tyreek Hill, who leaped at the goal line, got his hands on it, juggled it and didn’t get it under control. He tumbled to the ground, but the ball never touched the turf.

Hill eventually grasped it before getting up and running back to the sideline.

The Chiefs punted, and as that was happening, the NBC broadcast was showing replays that the ball never touched the turf.

What a remarkable moment. The Chiefs didn’t challenge the call and lost score and gave the ball back to Denver. On the ensuing possession, the Broncos drove 90 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Changing field-goal fortunes left the Broncos with a 10-9 hafltime lead. Brandon McManus missed a 57-yard field goal with 30 seconds left in the half. That gave the Chiefs the ball near midfield and they quickly got into position for Harrison Butker’s 23-yard field goal, his third of the night.

Back to the Hill situation: The official was shielded from the play, but shouldn’t Chiefs coaches in the press box have seen something? And how did Hill not realize what was happening?

The first half could not have unfolded more differently than last week at Tampa Bay. Hill had 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns in that game — in the first quarter. Sunday night, through one quarter, Hill didn’t have a reception. He had a target and was open in the deep middle. But he and Mahomes weren’t on the same page and the throw badly missed. Hill had his first reception in the second quarter.

On the same possession, Hill completed a 4 yard pass to Sammy Watkins. The significance? The play gave the Chiefs a first down — their first third-down conversion against the Broncos this season after missing their first 10.

The Chiefs tried to get Hill into the end zone on their next possession. But on third-and-goal at the 1, Hill lost 3 yards on a speed option and Kansas City settled for Butker’s second field goal of the half, cutting the Broncos’ lead to four points, at 10-6.

Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon ran wild, rushing for 105 yards before halftime. This is Gordon’s 10th career game against the Chiefs, eight coming as a member of the Chargers. This is the first time he’s topped 100 against Kansas City.

The Chiefs get the ball to begin the second half.

Mathieu’s interception

The Chiefs, in their all-red uniforms, came up with the game’s first big defensive play.

Pressure by linebacker Willie Gay rushed Drew Lock, who tried to make a throw deep. But Tyrann Mathieu was in position to make his team-leading fourth interception this season.

The Chiefs set up at their 10 but couldn’t do much with the takeaway and punted it away.

No CEH ... yet, anyway

Although rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was active, Le’Veon Bell made his first start for the Chiefs.

Edwards-Helaire missed practice time this past week with an illiness.