Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire is active vs. Broncos, will play on Sunday Night Football
After entering Week 13 listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is available for action.
Edwards-Helaire, who missed two days of practice the past week with a stomach virus, was not among the Chiefs’ list of inactive players, and will play.
The Chiefs will have their backfield at full strength, with Edwards-Helaire, Le’Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson all ready for action.
Kansas City listed rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Khalen Saunders, defensive end Tim Ward, linebacker Darius Harris and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin as inactive.
With Harris inactive, the Chiefs will play with four linebackers: Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson, Ben Niemann and rooke Willie Gay Jr.
Since signing a free-agent deal during the offseason, Seals-Jones has now been a healthy scratch in 11 of the Chiefs’ 12 regular-season games. The only time he dressed for a game this season came in Week 6, when he played two snaps without recording a catch.
Veteran guard Stefen Wisniewski and cornerback Chris Lammons, both of whom were elevated Saturday from the Chiefs’ practice squad to their active 53-player roster, are active.
Lammons should be expected to pick up the slack on special teams with linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) landing on injured reserve.
