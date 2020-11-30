SportsBeat KC: Same old Chiefs, with close games and victories. Let’s talk about it

The Chiefs avoided being tripped up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. The Associated Press

The Chiefs did it again. The played a game down to the wire. And they won, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 Sunday.

The quarterback duel between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady lived up to pre-game expectations, and the Chiefs’ defense played better than it has in recent games. Those topic and more are covered in this show, which started as a post-game SportsBeat Live video and is now presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast.

Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope join host Blair Kerkhoff and our audience in discussing a game that improved the Chiefs’ record to 10-1 and allowed them to keep pace with Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a one-game lead for the best record in the NFL.

