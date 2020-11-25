Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins among 10 players on injury report to practice fully Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins stiff arms New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones on a first quarter run Monday, October 5, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins headlines a group of 10 players on the team’s injury report who put in a full practice Wednesday.

Watkins (hamstring, calf) hasn’t played since Week 5, so his status will be watched closely leading to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And apparently, Watkins impressed during Wednesday’s practice.

“Sammy had a ridiculous catch and I was like, ‘Yeah, Sammy’s still got it,’” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said after the on-field workout.

Potentially getting Watkins back in the lineup will help a Chiefs’ receiver group dealing with Byron Pringle landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but the veteran wideout will first need to make it through the next two days of work.

Watkins put in a full practice last Wednesday before being limited the next two days, prompting the Chiefs to declare him as out for Week 11.

The remaining nine players on the injury report who practiced fully Wednesday were tight end Travis Kelce (pec), left tackle Eric Fisher (ankle, shoulder), center Austin Reiter (knee), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (rib), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (collarbone), rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (elbow).

For the Buccaneers, tackle Donovan Smith (ankle), center A.Q. Shipley (neck), tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury-related) and cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) did not practice.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) and cornerback Ryan Smith (ankle) were limited participants, while guard Ali Marpet (concussion) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) practiced fully.