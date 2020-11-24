Kansas City Star Logo
Former Chiefs DE Jared Allen among 25 semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Defensive end Jared Allen, right, was always a fun-loving fan favorite during his seasons in Kansas City. KC Star file photo

Former Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen is among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era Class of 2021, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Allen, a native of Dallas, originally entered the league in 2004 out of Idaho State as a fourth-round pick with the Chiefs. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City and quickly became a fan favorite.

From 2004 to 2007, Allen recorded 230 tackles and 43 sacks in a Chiefs uniform before being traded in April 2008 to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for first- and third-round picks, which the Chiefs used to select tackle Branden Albert and running back Jamaal Charles.

The 6-6, 265-pound Allen was a four-time All-Pro selection, the first nod coming during his final season with the Chiefs when he recorded 15.5 sacks.

With the Vikings, Allen flourished and received three more All-Pro selections and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He totaled 329 tackles and 83.5 sacks in Minnesota before finishing out his career playing for the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

A feared defensive player off the edge, Allen appeared in 187 games (181 starts), totaling 136 sacks, 642 tackles (498 solo), 32 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries, four safeties and six interceptions.

The next step in the selection process comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists.

The 25 semifinalists, in alphabetical order:

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald contributed to this report.

