Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs made it tough on themselves but pulled out a huge victory
The Chiefs took possession with 1:43 remaining, trailing by three points. That’s not always an enviable position. But only one team has Patrick Mahomes.
With 28 seconds to spare, Mahomes zipped the Chiefs downfield and fired a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce that provided the winning points in a 35-31 victory.
There was plenty to discuss after the game, from Mahomes’ heroics to the Chiefs’ poor pass rush, and The Star’s A-Team of Sam McDowell, Herbie Teope, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined host Blair Kerkhoff to cover it all on SportsBeat Live, presented here as a new SportsBeat KC podcast.
