Here’s what the oddsmakers say about Sunday night’s Chiefs-Raiders rematch in Vegas

When the Raiders upset the Chiefs earlier this season, they were the biggest underdogs in football that week.

If they’re to repeat the task Sunday, it would require similar heroics.

Despite the way that first matchup unfolded, the Chiefs are again favored by more than a touchdown against the Raiders, an 8-point line when they travel to Las Vegas for Sunday Night Football.

The implied odds project the Chiefs with a 77% chance of winning, and the betting public is all-in on those odds, with more than 91% of the wagers placed on their moneyline, per Oddschecker.

Ah, but remember last time we were here. The Chiefs were favored by 12 1/2 points against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5, and that afternoon finished with the Raiders taking a literal victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders (6-3) have been plenty competitive this season. The large line suggests more about bettors’ preferences for the Chiefs than it does a distaste for the Raiders. In fact, it’s only the second time this season the Raiders have been an underdog by more than a touchdown — both against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are 6-3 against the spread this year, and they lead the NFL in average margin of victory. They have been favored by at least a touchdown seven times, and they have covered in four of those games.

The Raiders are also 6-3 against the spread and have covered in three straight games.

A sneak-peek of next week: The Chiefs are favored by a field goal against the Buccaneers.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER