SportsBeat KC: Chiefs-Raiders preview, plus our favorite stories of sports disrespect

The A-Team talks Chiefs-Raiders rematch on today’s podcast. Associated Press file photo

So, what’s your favorite sports moment of disrespect? The Star’s Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell share theirs with host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC in honor of Raiders coach Jon Gruden instructing the team’s bus driver to take a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium after the Raiders’ triumph in Week 5.

The program that started as a SportsBeat Live video session also looked ahead to the game, which will be aired on Sunday Night Football.

The outcome of the season’s first Chiefs-Raiders game spelled the Chiefs’ only loss thus far. So what happened that day? This time, both teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues . Could Patrick Mahomes provide one of his signature inspirational moments?

