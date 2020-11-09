SportsBeat KC: The Carolina Panthers’ best shot couldn’t bring down Mahomes, Chiefs

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs pushed back the Carolina Panthers. AP

The Chiefs got outgained in yardage and crushed in time of possession against the Carolina Panthers. But Kansas City managed to survive 33-31 Sunday because they have the best quarterback in the league.

At least that’s the opinion of those who cover the team for The Star

Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell discuss the game in general and Mahomes in particular on this espisode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC.

What went right besides Mahomes, and what’s wrong? Hear it all from the A-Team and the audience, which weighed in with comments and questions.

