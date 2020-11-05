Chiefs place Chris Jones on reserve/COVID-19 list; Clark returns to limited practice

The Chiefs have placed defensive tackle Chris Jones on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Thursday’s NFL Transactions report.

The listing doesn’t necessarily mean that Jones has tested positive. Instead, he might have been exposed to someone who has. Earlier Thursday, the Chiefs reported that a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the NFL Network reported that staffer was head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who also serves as the team’s infectious control officer.

Burkholder, who helped coordinate the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols during the offseason, is around the players on virtually a daily basis.

Fullback Anthony Sherman missed three games while on the COVID list without testing positive. Sherman returned to practice this week.

Similarly, a source told The Star Thursday afternoon that Jones’ inclusion on the list was due to close contact with someone who’d tested positive, and not an actual positive test.

With the league’s strict protocols in place, Jones will still have to be cleared via consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart before he’s allowed to return to action, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in doubt. Jones currently leads the Chiefs in sacks with 4.5 through eight games despite dealing with a groin injury.

The Chiefs had some good news on the Thursday injury report, as defensive end Frank Clark (knee) returned to the field after not practicing Wednesday. The Chiefs listed Clark and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) as limited participants in Thursday’s session.

Watkins’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers will likely hinge on what he’s able to do in practice on Friday. If he misses a fourth consecutive game, the Chiefs will continue to depend on wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to fill the void alongside Tyreek Hill.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) missed another day of practice and his status remains unclear. Schwartz hasn’t played or practiced since Week 6 and his streak of 134 consecutive career starts was snapped in Week 7.

Veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers would be on track on start a third straight game at right tackle if Schwartz is unavailable Sunday.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Chiefs listed left tackle Eric Fisher (shoulder), defensive end Taco Charlton (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (elbow) as full participants for a second straight day.

For the Panthers, defensive end Marquis Haynes (shoulder) was the only player to not practice Thursday.

Safety Jeremy Chinn (knee) returned to a limited practice after not practicing Wednesday, while tackle Russell Okung (calf) remains limited.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (neck), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe), cornerback Corn Elder (neck), tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder) and defensive tackle Zach Kerr (toe) practiced fully.