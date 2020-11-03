Chiefs sneak in one trade with the Dolphins before Tuesday’s league-wide deadline

The Chiefs slipped in a trade just before Tuesday’s deadline. But they’re subtracting from the roster, not adding to it.

The Chiefs traded rarely used running back DeAndre Washington to the Dolphins in a deal that involves the swap of late-round draft picks, a source confirmed to The Star. NFL Network first reported the trade. The Chiefs will receive a sixth-round selection in next year’s draft while the Dolphins will take the Chiefs’ seventh-round choice, the source confirmed.

After signing with the Chiefs in the offseason, Washington managed only five yards on three carries this year. His spot on the roster became further expendable when the Chiefs added Le’Veon Bell to the backfield mix last month.

Washington, 27, tallied 679 yards from scrimmage last season, his fourth year with the Raiders. But the former Texas Tech teammate of Patrick Mahomes opened 2020 buried on the depth chart, listed behind rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

He appeared in only one game — the Chiefs’ 43-16 win in Denver — and played 10 offensive snaps and 12 more on special teams.