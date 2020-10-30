Chiefs’ Watkins, Schwartz ruled out. And Sherman remains in NFL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Chiefs are officially without two starters for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) were ruled out for Week 8 action after both players missed a third straight day of practice Friday.

Watkins hasn’t played or practiced since suffering the hamstring injury in Week 5, a span of now three games. The Chiefs will continue relying on wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle would continue to fill in alongside Tyreek Hill.

Schwartz hasn’t practiced since Week 6 and will miss a second straight game after totaling 134 consecutive career starts, a streak that ended in Week 7. The Chiefs will once again turn to veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers to play right tackle and second-year pro Nick Allegretti at left guard.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was limited Wednesday with a groin injury, practiced fully Friday for a second straight day and doesn’t carry a game-day designation. Jones is ready to assume his full workload against the Jets.

Safety Armani Watts (illness) returned to a full practice Friday after missing the previous two days of work.

Rookie defensive end Mike Danna, who remains on injured reserve, practiced the entire week and appears recovered from a hamstring injury. The Chiefs could elect to either activate Danna to the 53-player roster before Sunday’s game or continue evaluating his progress on injured reserve.

But it sounds like the Chiefs are keeping the door open for the former scenario.

“There’s a chance,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice. “He’s had a good week of practice.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs wrapped up another week of of on-field work without fullback Anthony Sherman, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 13 after being exposed to someone who tested positive.

No timetable was given for Sherman’s potential return.

“He’s doing what he has to do and he’ll be back here in a bit, so we’re just kind of taking it day by day for him,” Reid said. “But he’s not in harm right now, so he’s in a good place right now.”

Without Sherman, who is the team’s only fullback, the Chiefs have utilized four tight ends on the game-day roster in the past two weeks.