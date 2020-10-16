Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins misses second day of practice; Anthony Hitchens returns

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins’ status for Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills remains in the air.

Watkins, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5, is not practicing Friday, marking as a second straight day he will not get in any on-field work.

The Chiefs will have a final practice on Saturday, which will help clear up the picture on Watkins’ availability. If he can’t play this week, the Chiefs are expected to turn to second-year pro Mecole Hardman in Watkins’ place with Byron Pringle in reserve.

Left guard Keleche Osemele, who tore the tendons in both knees in Week 5, is the other player not practicing, but this is expected given the severity of his injuries.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that the team is exploring options and no decision has been made on putting Osemele on injured reserve.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session with an illness.

Fullback Anthony Sherman remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.