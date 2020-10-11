What happened to the Chiefs’ fine passing defense? A motivated Derek Carr, that’s what

Before Sunday, the Chiefs hadn’t surrendered more than 20 points all season in a game or a pass play that covered more than 35 yards.

Both of those standards had fallen by halftime.

The Las Vegas Raiders were off and running behind quarterback Derek Carr and didn’t stop until they had pulled off a 40-32 upset of at Arrowhead Stadium.

Carr did a Patrick Mahomes quick-strike impression, throwing three touchdown passes in the second quarter, with two covering 59 and 72 yards to Nelson Agholor and rookie Henry Ruggs III, respectively, over the top of the Chiefs’ defense.

The long TDs helped the Raiders overcome a 21-10 deficit. That turned into a 24-24 deadlock at halftime and they continued to outplay the Chiefs in the second half to collect a signature victory for Carr and the organization formerly headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

Carr had said earlier in the week that the series against the Chiefs had lost its rivalry feel with Kansas City winning 10 of the previous 11 contests, and seven straight in Arrowhead.

On Sunday, he did something about it.

“It’s about time,” Carr said. “I’ve had a few kids since we’ve won here, so it’s a good feeling.”

The Chefs entered the game third in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game, at 195. Carr finished with 347. He had an interception — Bashaud Breeland was in the right spot on an overthrow — but he didn’t make a habit of giving the ball away.

Carr now has thrown 14 of his 63 career picks against the Chiefs. But on this day, he remained determined and stayed on the attack. His three touchdown passes came on the Raiders’ next three possessions.

“You’ve got to give those guys credit,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “They did a great job of catching us in certain coverages and certain calls. ... They schemed us up pretty well. We’ll learn from it.”

The Chiefs had faced some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks through their first four games, guys like the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Texans’ Deshaun Watson. They’d also gone up against the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, who had a good day as an emergency replacement for Tyrod Taylor, and Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham of the Patriots.

The latter two were filling in for Cam Newton, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t play.

But none of those opponents was as sharp as Carr was Sunday, and the Chiefs, who hadn’t given up a 300-yard team passing game this fall, couldn’t stop the Raiders.

After Carr’s big second quarter, the Chiefs juggled their secondary, starting Rashad Fenton as their third quarter over Charvarius Ward. Coach Andy Reid said Ward’s hand injury — he was playing in his second game since suffering a fracture — played a part in the decision.

But the Chiefs also were looking to shake things up.

“He hand was bothering him a little bit,” Reid said. “We thought we’d go third down with him, use him there.”

It also was the first game back for Breeland, who missed the first four games with a league-imposed suspension. He showed some rust, and also made a big play. His first-quarter interception of Carr led to a short-field touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 14-3 lead.

At that point, it looked like another Chiefs victory over the Raiders and Carr was in the offing. But Carr and the Raiders instead made a statement Sunday, and in improving to 3-2, one game behind the Chiefs, maybe the AFC West won’t be a breeze for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to reclaim.

“This team,” Carr said of his teammates, “is legit.”