SportsBeat KC: How did Chiefs lose to Raiders? Let us count the ways before we move on

What happened in the Chiefs' loss to the Raiders Sunday? The A-Team breaks it down on today's podcast.

A loss for the Chiefs had to happen sometime, didn’t it? It wasn’t expected to occur against the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders. But that’s what happened Sunday, as the Raiders left Arrowhead Stadium with a 40-32 triumph.

The Chiefs couldn’t handle Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the Vegas passing offense, especially in the second quarter, when he threw all three of his touchdown passes. And the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense was shut down just enough times to end the team’s 13-game winning streak, a run that had dated to last season.

The Star’s coverage team of Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell, Herbie Teope and Sam Mellinger shared their thoughts on the ugly outcome on SportsBeat Live after the game. Here, their breakdown is presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff.

