Chiefs lose starting lineman Kelechi Osemele to knee injury early in game vs. Raiders

The consistency within the Chiefs’ offensive line absorbed a big hit Sunday.

Starting guard Kelechi Osemele injured his knee on the Chiefs’ opening drive in a non-contact play. He required a cart to depart the field, needing the assistance of a teammate to hop onto the back of the vehicle.

The Chiefs quickly declared Osemele out for the remainder of the game.

Osemele, 31, has started all five games for the Chiefs after signing a free-agent deal in the offseason. He’s helped to shore up the middle of the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the Chiefs’ top offensive player in last week’s win against New England.

The Chiefs replaced him with veteran Mike Remmers, who filled in for Andrew Wylie in Week 3.

