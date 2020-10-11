Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Bashaud Breeland officially active for Sunday’s game vs. Raiders

The Chiefs officially welcome back defensive tackle Chris Jones to live action.

Jones, who missed last week’s game because of a groin injury, is active for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will likely roll with Jones and Derrick Nnadi, with Mike Pennel rotating. Pennel started in place of Jones last week and recorded a career-high 10 tackles in 26-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was officially activated Saturday to the 53-player roster, is dressed and will see his first action since serving a four-game suspension to start the season. To make room on the roster, the Chiefs placed rookie defensive end Mike Danna (hamstring) on injured reserve.

The Chiefs listed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, offensive lineman Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, linebacker Darius Harris and running back DeAndre Washington as inactive.

Seals-Jones and Demone Harris are healthy scratches for a fifth straight game, while Washington, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week, won’t face his former team.