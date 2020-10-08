Chiefs-Raiders to watch: Top linemen could return, go head-to-head for each team Sunday

The Chiefs and Raiders could each get an impact player back for Sunday’s game, and those players could be going head to head in the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andy Reid has sounded optimistic about the return of defensive tackle Chris Jones, who missed Monday’s victory over the Patriots after suffering a groin injury in the previous week’s game against the Ravens. Jones had two sacks in that game.

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown, a Pro Bowl selection last season, returned to practice this week after suffering a calf injury in the first week.

Here are a few other players, besides quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr, to keep an eye on Sunday:

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Gay played only a handful of defensive snaps before the Patriots game, but got 25 of them Monday night. The Chiefs are showing trust in their second-round pick from Mississippi State. His speed will be needed to keep up with Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has 13 receptions.

Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

In his first four seasons, Robinson recorded 75 receptions and eight touchdowns. Against the Raiders, he has 13 catches and three scores. He’s the Chiefs’ fourth wide receiver option and has six receptions with no touchdowns through four games in 2020. Robinson seems to come up big against the Raiders.

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

The speedy rookie from Alabama has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but has been listed as a limited participant in practice this week. The Raiders hope Ruggs can become their version of Tyreek Hill. In his first two games, Ruggs had four receptions, including a 45-yarder, and a pair of rushing attempts.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen

The second-year pro from Clemson has been the Raiders’ top cornerback and leads the team with four passes defended. Mullen was part of two national championship teams at Clemson and was the defensive MVP of the Tigers’ title-game victory over Alabama two years ago. On Sunday, he and his mates in the Raiders’ defensive backfield are tasked with preventing Patrick Mahomes from matching a club record. Mahomes has thrown a touchdown pass in 14 straight games. Elvis Grbac threw at least one in 15 straight games in 1999 and 2000.