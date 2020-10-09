Chiefs prediction: Raiders lost momentum amid two-game losing streak. Will it matter?

The Las Vegas Raiders were delivering on their preseason promise after two games, victories over the Panthers and Saints.

Then that momentum hit a wall over the past two weeks with losses to the Patriots and Bills. And the task is even more difficult for the Raiders this weekend.

The Chiefs have won seven straight over the Raiders at Arrowhead, and Derek Carr has been the starting quarterback for six of those.

Kickoff: noon

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 12 1/2 (Chiefs already a 3 1/2-point favorite over the Bills next week)

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 31-20

The Chiefs have lost some games unexpectedly at Arrowhead in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chargers in 2018 and Colts last season come to mind. Could this be one of those occasions?

Never say never, but there would have to be a Patriots-like defensive effort from the Raiders, and they just don’t have the personnel for that. The Chiefs’ offense would have to be beset with possession-killing mistakes, and that would be out of the norm for Andy Reid’s team.

An extra day of rest could help the Raiders, but not enough to prevent the Chiefs from remaining undefeated.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER