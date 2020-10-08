SportsBeat KC: A look a how the Chiefs have handled obstacles in season’s first quarter

What's ahead when the Chiefs take on the Raiders Sunday? AP

COVID-19 dominoes are falling in the NFL. The Titans-Bills game this weekend is uncertain because of the Titans’ failure to follow protocols, and that could affect the Chiefs the following week because they are scheduled to play at Buffalo Thursday.

The Chiefs’ and NFL’s handling of COVID-19, plus the Chiefs’ progress through the first quarter of the season, are the primary topics on this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, columnist Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff.

What’s gone right and wrong for the Chiefs, plus a look ahead to Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium ... we’ll cover some serious ground on the show.

