Chiefs closing in on win-streak records with Las Vegas Raiders coming to town Sunday

The Chiefs’ winning streak stands at 13 games, the longest in franchise history. How close are they to the NFL record?

For streaks that include postseason play, the record is 21. The New England Patriots won the final 12 games of the 2003 regular season, three postseason games and the first six games of 2004. Second on the list are the Green Bay Packers, whose 19-game winning streak the Chiefs ended in 2011.

If the Chiefs continue to play well, avoid major injuries, have good fortune with COVID-19 testing, stay focused and get some breaks and good bounces, they could match that record in December at home against the Denver Broncos and break it the follow week against the Dolphins in Miami. That is, if the season stays on track amid the pandemic.

The Chiefs own a 10-game winning streak in regular-season games and can match the franchise record for consecutive victories set in 2015 with a victory Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is at noon.

Here’s how the game might break down.

When the Chiefs pass

The Raiders have seen their share of top quarterbacks in the first quarter of the season, matching up against the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees, Cam Newton of the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen. Now comes Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders haven’t fared poorly against top-notch signal-callers, surrendering five touchdown passes and 250 yards per game in those matchups. But Allen and the Bills took advantage of mismatches in the secondary to pull away Sunday. The Chiefs are one of three teams that haven’t throw an interception this season. Read ahead to learn of another team in that group.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is coming off what could become a typical game for him: 64 rushing yards for the second straight week and three receptions. The Raiders have allowed an NFL-worst eight rushing touchdowns. Tuesday, they got word that tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Raiders have allowed 30 points per game and now face the Chiefs — one of the NFL’s top offenses.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Raiders pass

The Raiders and Packers are the two other teams that have yet to throw an interception this season. Derek Carr and the Vegas offense looked sharp in victories over the Carolina Panthers and Saints, less so against the Pats and Bills. Tight end Darren Waller had a 100-yard receiving game against Chiefs last season. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland returns after serving a four-game NFL suspension and joins a pass defense that’s having an excellent season. The Chiefs have more interceptions (five) than touchdowns allowed (four).

Edge: Chiefs

When the Raiders run

Second-year pro Josh Jacobs is a workhorse who rushed for 203 yards against the Chiefs in two games last season. His yards-per-carry average has dropped more than a yard from last season, to 3.6, but Jacobs is also a threat in the Raiders’ short-passing game. Opponents have averaged 144 rushing yards against the Chiefs, who are surrendering 5.3 yards per rush.

Edge: Raiders