The Chiefs will continue to allow fans at upcoming home games. Here’s the capacity

The Chiefs will continue to play their home games with fans in the Arrowhead Stadium stands.

But still at a reduced capacity.

The team announced that tickets will go on sale Monday for home games against the Jets on Nov. 1 and the Panthers on Nov. 8. Both games will be sold at 22% capacity or about 16,000 fans — the same total as the initial three home games.

That decision comes after “continued discussions with local government leaders and public health officials,” the Chiefs said. They previously cited the approval of the National Football League, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and City of Kansas City EMS Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney for the initial measures, which will remain in place.

Those safety protocols include the requirement of masks for all fans, except those who are “actively eating or drinking.” It prohibits bags inside the stadium, as well as smoking. The venue has been “divided up into zones to eliminate cross-over, minimizing the amount of exposure among guests,” the team’s statement read.

One Chiefs fan tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the home opener. As a result, the Kansas City Health Department instructed 10 fans to quarantine after possible exposure. The fan sat in an open-air field box in the stadium’s lower level.

The Chiefs have encouraged any fans experiencing symptoms not to attend the games and the same for any who have come into close contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

Season-ticket members have the first chance to purchase tickets to the two games in early November, with a presale that extends Monday through Friday. The tickets will stay in pods, offering fans the opportunity to buy up to six seats. If tickets remain, they will be offered to Jackson County residents, then to the general public.