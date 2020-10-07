SportsBeat KC: Chiefs say they’re doing all they can to keep COVID-19 at a distance

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. The Associated Press

Wednesday did not bring good news to the NFL when it came to COVID-19 testing. Patriots’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore received a positive test result on Tuesday, and so did an unidentified Raiders’ player. The added significance to that news: The Patriots just played the Chiefs and the Raiders are the next opponent.

No positive test results for Chiefs players, at least none reported. Practice team quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had a positive test last week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with reporters on a zoom call Wednesday and the team is moving forward with preparation for Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell joins SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the latest developments and what Mahomes and Reid had to say on Wednesday.

