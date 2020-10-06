SportsBeat KC: Style points be darned. Take any victory you can over shorthanded Pats

The Patriots’ N’Keal Harry catches a touchdown pass ahead of the Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton on Monday. AP

It wasn’t the most artistic of triumphs, but the Chiefs finished the job in defeating the New England Pariots 26-10 Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Their pass defense was excellent and made three interceptions, including Tyrann Mathieu’s return for a touchdown.

Yes, the Patriots had to go with backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham to replace Cam Newton, who had tested positive for COVID-19. But the Chiefs took advantage. It took a while for their offense to get going, but Patrick Mahomes flipped touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman in the second half.

We cover it all on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Pete Grathoff. The A-Team gathered to break down the action on SportsBeat Live, and it’s presented here in podcast form.

Story links:

“It was a whirlwind:” How Chiefs, Patriots adjusted to COVID-19 postponement

The Chiefs may not see the Pats again this season but they’ll see that defense again

The Patriots contained Patrick Mahomes. But the Chiefs defense changed the game again

What we learned: Chiefs first team to start 4-0 four straight years, but it wasn’t pretty

Chiefs grades: Pass defense moves to head of class in shutdown of New England

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER