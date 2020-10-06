Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: Style points be darned. Take any victory you can over shorthanded Pats
It wasn’t the most artistic of triumphs, but the Chiefs finished the job in defeating the New England Pariots 26-10 Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Their pass defense was excellent and made three interceptions, including Tyrann Mathieu’s return for a touchdown.
Yes, the Patriots had to go with backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham to replace Cam Newton, who had tested positive for COVID-19. But the Chiefs took advantage. It took a while for their offense to get going, but Patrick Mahomes flipped touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman in the second half.
We cover it all on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Pete Grathoff. The A-Team gathered to break down the action on SportsBeat Live, and it’s presented here in podcast form.
