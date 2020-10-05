Chiefs grades: Pass defense moves to the head of the class in shutdown of New England

With Monday’s 26-10 victory over the New England Patriots, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to start 4-0 for a fourth straight season. It also was the franchise’s 13th straight victory.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Tyrann Mathieu turned in a big play on an evening full of them for the Chiefs defense. His pick-six, alertly snagging the ball after Julian Edelman bobbled the reception, gave the Chiefs a 26-10 lead and all the cushion the Super Bowl champs needed.

Reason to hope: Not a masterpiece performance but the Chiefs got the job done. Both teams were forced to adjust to some COVID-19 changes. The Patriots were hit hard, losing quarterback Cam Newton. But the Chiefs played without injured defensive tackle Chris Jones. Beating the Patriots under any circumstance is never a bad thing.

Reason to mope: The game’s perception changed when Brian Hoyer replaced Newton. What didn’t change was a Bill Belichick game plan that limited the Chiefs to 13 points through three quarters.

Next: The Chiefs play a Sunday noon game for the first time this season. The Las Vegas Raiders visit Arrowhead Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: B

The Patriots went to school on the Los Angeles Chargers’ game plan and executed it better. They rarely blitzed but got pressure on Mahomes. They largely took out Chiefs’ receiving threats by playing zone coverage.

Mahomes was fortunate not to have a pass intercepted by Devin McCourty on the first series, and it appeared the Chiefs got the benefit of a quick whistle when Mahomes was sacked and the ball came loose. Mahomes was ruled down before a Patriots recovery. Sammy Watkins’ fumble falls into this category.

Give Demarcus Robinson credit for a big block on the short Tyreek Hill touchdown reception. And terrific play calls on Mahomes two short touchdown passes. Mahomes’ night: 19 of 29 for 236 yards and a 113.6 passer rating.

Rushing offense: B

Clyde Edwards-Helaire delivered another solid total yards game with 64 rushing and 27 receiving. As defenses key on the Chiefs’ receivers, Mahomes continues to take advantage. His 18-yard run on third-and-9 was the biggest play on the possession that gave the Chiefs a 19-10 lead.

Passing defense: A

Yes, it was Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham and not Newton. But the Chiefs were terrific for three quarters with such plays as Juan Thornhill’s interception, Frank Clark’s sack just before halftime that stopped the Patriots from getting a game-tying field goal, and Taco Charlton’s strip sack that prevented another Patriots score. In the fourth quarter, they took it to another level with Mathieu’s pick-six and Rashad Fenton’s end zone interception.

Rushing defense: C

On the final play of the third quarter, Damien Harris ripped off a 41-yard run, the key moment in New England’s drive that ended in a touchdown. Harris finished with 100 of the Patriots’ 185 rushing yards and Steve Spagnuolo won’t like that.

But this was the season’s best overall defensive effort.

Special teams: C

Mecole Hardman did not have a good night in terms of decision-making. He called for a fair catch in a first-half punt in which he had room to run. In the third quarter, he attempted to field a punt that rolled through his legs, Bill Buckner-like. He was fortunate the ball didn’t touch his fingertips.

Harrison Butker was headed for a strong comeback after a poor game last week at Baltimore. He made field goals of 23 and 39 yards. But he missed an extra point for the second straight game, and that’s three straight with a failure on the process.