A much needed Chiefs victory, and Mellinger unlocks secret of Estadio Azteca kiss cam
The Chiefs needed this one. They had to go international to get it, but they returned from Mexico City with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers that keeps them in first place in the AFC West. The outcome also sets up a showdown with the surprise team of the division, the Oakland Raiders, on Dec. 1.
The A-team of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell covered the game and discussed all the essential topics like the Chiefs’ four — count ‘em, four — interceptions, Tyreek Hill’s injury, Patrick Mahomes’ sub-par game (by his standards) and Melly fesses up to what he saw on the Estadio Azteca kiss cam that made it different from kiss cams in U.S. stadiums.
