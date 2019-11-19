For Pete's Sake
Seven statistics you may have missed from Chiefs’ win over Chargers
It’s hard to fathom because Thanksgiving is nine days away, but the Chiefs won’t play another game until next month.
After beating the Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City on Monday night, the Chiefs will have their bye week before taking on the Raiders, who are second in the AFC West, on Dec. 1.
The Chiefs can enjoy the break because they are coming off a victory.
Here are seven stats you may have missed from Monday night’s win over the Chargers (via the Chiefs and multiple Twitter users):
1. Historic Kelce
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surpassed 6,000 yards for his career in the game. Kelce has 473 catches and 6,069 receiving yards in 91 career games. No tight end in NFL history has reached 450+ receptions and 6,000+ receiving yards faster than Kelce. Here’s the list:
91: Travis Kelce 473, 6,069
94: Kellen Winslow 471, 6,022
98: Rob Gronkowski 451, 6,797
100: Jimmy Graham 485, 6,063
105: Antonio Gates 467, 6,069
113: Jason Witten 531, 6,043
2. Divisional domination
The Chiefs are 3-0 against the AFC West this season, having won all three divisional games on the road. They continue to beat up on West foes.
3. Mahomes’ legs
NFL Research noted that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off his running ability:
4. A slow first half
Mahomes’ first-half passing yards were the fewest of his career:
5. McCoy’s 11K
Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had 29 rushing yards Monday and has 11,006 career rushing yards, which is 22nd on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. He is the third active player with at least 11,000 career rushing yards:
15,224 Frank Gore 2005-19
13,834 Adrian Peterson 2007-19
11,006 LeSean McCoy 2009-19
6. A few Rivers notes
These are from ESPN Stats and Info about Chargers quarerback Philip Rivers:
7. 100, 100, 100
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had a field goal and three extra points and has 104 points this season. It’s the third consecutive season that Butker has had 100 or more points.
The Chiefs record for 100-point seasons is 11 by Nick Lowery (1981, ’83-86, ’88-93). Jan Stenerud is second with five..
