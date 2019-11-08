Chiefs-Titans players to watch: If Titans have fourth-quarter lead, it’s Oh Henry time

Players to watch when the Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Kickoff is noon and the game is on CBS (Ch. 5).

Titans running back Derrick Henry

The former Alabama All-America and Heisman Trophy winner is the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher over the past two seasons. Only Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson and Nick Chubb have more rushing yards than Henry’s 1,803. And only Todd Gurley has more than Henry’s 18 rushing touchdowns.

If the Titans get a fourth-quarter lead, look out. Since 2017, Henry leads the NFL in fourth-quarter rushing yards and averages 4.7 yards per attempt. In other words, he’s excelled at closing out games when his team has the lead.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan

Not many corners are as productive as Ryan. He became the first player since 2000 with at least three sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in a team’s first eight games. He’s the sixth defensive back with that triple in one season since 2000. Sacks are what makes the stat unusual. Logan has 7 1/2 over the past two years, the most of any NFL cornerback.

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi

Nnadi, the second-year pro from Florida State, has contributed to the Chiefs’ improved run defense. He’s become a wall in the middle. Continuing that trend will be vital to the Chiefs with weekend when they confront Henry, who bulled for 156 yards in the Titans’ playoff victory over the Chiefs two years ago at Arrowhead.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Kelce was on his way to having a big game against the Titans in the 2017 playoff game — four receptions and a touchdown in the first half — when he was knocked from the contest after suffering a concussion. He’s had several good games this season but has scored just two touchdowns. Look for Kelce to get into the end zone Sunday.

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP