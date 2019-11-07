Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes practices fully for second straight day; Eric Fisher limited

Patrick Mahomes continues to trend in a positive direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Mahomes put in a full practice Thursday for a second straight day and could be on track to return to the lineup after suffering a dislocated right kneecap in Week 7.

While the Chiefs haven’t named a starter yet, getting Mahomes back on the field Wednesday for a full practice was a welcome sight for the KC coaching staff.

“It was fun to get him out there,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs won’t assign game designations until after Friday’s practice, so it remains to be seen for the next 24 hours how Mahomes will be listed for Sunday’s game. Matt Moore would be in line to potentially start a third straight game at quarterback if Mahomes isn’t deemed ready.

As for the Chiefs’ other injuries, defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) was the only player to not practice in some capacity Thursday. Okafor, who suffered his injury in Week 8, did not play in Week 9 and missed a second straight day of work, putting his status in doubt for Sunday’s game.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, defensive end Frank Clark (neck), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) were limited but able to practice.

Fisher put in work after not practicing Wednesday. The starting left tackle hasn’t played since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in mid-September, a span of seven games.

The Chiefs listed defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), quarterback Chad Henne (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow), defensive tackle Joey Ivie (back) and punter Dustin Colquitt (left thigh) as full participants for the second straight day.