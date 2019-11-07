Podcast: Will Patrick Mahomes be back as Chiefs’ quarterback on Sunday? … Should he?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Star

Will Patrick Mahomes play against the Titans on Sunday? He’s missed two and a half weeks with a dislocated kneecap but Mahomes was listed as a full practice participant this week. That usually means the coast is clear to play. But the Chiefs aren’t saying that yet. The A-team had plenty to say about it on Facebook Live. Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian tackled this Chiefs topic and many more.

Read the stories we discussed:

How Matt Moore has buoyed Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes’ status remains unclear this week

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was nation’s No. 1 hoops prospect...as a 7th grader

Chiefs defense is improving, and here’s one way it could and should get even better

Get access to all of The Star’s stories by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!