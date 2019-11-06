Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes will get more work in practice, but return date still not firm

Patrick Mahomes, who has missed the Chiefs’ last two games with a dislocated kneecap, will get pushed a little more in practice this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday.

“Patrick is going to practice today,” Reid said. “I can’t give you an answer how much. I think it’s going to be day to day, and see how he handles it. He didn’t take a ton of reps last week. So we’ll try to increase him more a little bit and see how it works out.

“He obviously wants to play. That’s him. He wanted to play 20 minutes after it happened.”

“It” happened in the first half of the Chiefs’ Oct. 17 victory at the Denver Broncos. Mahomes suffered the injury while picking up a first down on a quarterback sneak.

The Chiefs’ backup, Matt Moore, entered the game in relief and has taken every snap since then. He has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 569 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos that day and have since lost a close game to the Green Bay Packers and beaten the Minnesota Vikings — two tough NFC North opponents.

Now the Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans Sunday. They never announced a timetable for Mahomes’ return, but updates about the injury have been positive and Mahomes has participated on a limited basis in pregame warmups, throwing to receivers, before each of the last two games.

On Moore, Reid said he’s “done a nice job. He’s tougher than shoe leather. From where he was to where he is now is a tribute to him.”

The Chiefs signed Moore after Chad Henne injured his ankle in the third preseason game. Henne has since been activated and Reid was asked if the team would keep all three quarterbacks on its active roster when Mahomes returns. Reid said that decision would be left to general manager Brett Veach.

Reid said tackle Eric Fisher and defensive end Alex Okafor wouldn’t practice Wednesday. But scheduled to return to workouts were defensive end Frank Clark, who has been battling a neck injury, and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who as been out with an ankle injury.

Also, the Chiefs signed former New Orleans Saints tight end Alize Mack to the practice squad.

