Chiefs add quarterback Chad Henne from IR, list him as questionable for Sunday

The Chiefs have made a quarterback move ahead of Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings.

It doesn’t involve Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs activated Chad Henne from injured reserve and added him to the 53-man roster Saturday. He replaces Kyle Shurmur, who was waived to make room. Henne, who entered the season as the presumed backup to Mahomes, fractured his ankle during a preseason game. He returned to practice last week.

Henne is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes has the same designation. The Chiefs starter has made a quick recovery two-plus weeks after dislocating his kneecap, and coach Andy Reid has not yet ruled him out to start against Minnesota.

Shortly after Henne’s ankle injury, the Chiefs signed Matt Moore to back up Mahomes, and Moore started last weekend’s loss to Green Bay.

Moore, Henne and Mahomes all took reps during practice this week, Reid said.

“It’s a unique situation right now that we’re sitting in,” Reid said Friday. “Everyone got ready to go, and they’re ready to go if they’re out here practicing.”

In another move Saturday, the Chiefs promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the 53-man roster and placed offensive lineman Greg Senat on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction.

