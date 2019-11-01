Chiefs’ Mike Pennel embraces ‘dream come true’ to play for favorite childhood team

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel had patiently waited for the phone to ring since the New England Patriots released him in late August.

When the Kansas City Chiefs called on Oct. 19 with an opportunity, Pennel found it difficult to contain his happiness.

“Being out of football that long, I was just excited to get the opportunity,” Pennel said. “When we got everything finished up, I mean, playing on your favorite childhood team in front of your family? It doesn’t get any better.”

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen: Pennel, 28, grew up rooting for the Chiefs.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound Pennel was born in nearby Topeka, Kansas, where he said he spent the first three to four years of his life.

Pennel still has plenty of family in the area, so the reaction to his signing with the hometown team was met with enthusiasm.

“Well, the majority, we’ve all been Chiefs fans,” Pennel said. “So, it’s really a dream come true for my family.”

There’s obviously more to Pennel than just being a fan in the Chiefs’ eyes.

What the Chiefs now have is a six-year veteran with 70 career games and 15 starts to his name to go along with 104 tackles, a sack and 10 quarterback hits.

Pennel originally entered the league with the Green Bay Packers in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo. He spent three seasons in Green Bay before playing two seasons with the New York Jets (2017-18). He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots during the offseason but didn’t survive their late-summer roster moves.

Still, Pennel proved to be a plug-and-play option despite being out of football for almost two months.

In his first game in a Chiefs uniform, Pennel totaled 24 defensive snaps and two tackles in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers as part of an interior rotation with Derrick Nnadi and rookie Khalen Saunders.

Pennel was thrust into action with Chris Jones sidelined with a groin injury. His production left an impression on defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who credited general manager Brett Veach and the team’s personnel staff for bringing in Pennel.

“He gives us a little bit of size in there,” Spagnuolo said. “He’s played in the league and I think he’s a smart football player from my interactions with him, and he’s a pro.

“Twenty-four snaps coming off the street and practicing just one week is pretty impressive. He had some good downs in there and I’m sure he had some down he’d like to have back. But he was one of three, so we need the big bodies without having Chris.”

Given his experience in the NFC North, have any of his teammates come to him seeking advice or input before Week 9’s game against the Minnesota Vikings?

The answer shouldn’t surprise.

“Of course,” Pennel said with a chuckle. “Everybody in the room is always trying to absorb knowledge.”