Chiefs
We get Broncos insight on Chiefs game from a Denver sports anchor who worked in KC
It’s game day. The Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos tonight and it’s a matchup of teams headed in different directions.
After starting 4-0, the Chiefs have dropped two straight. After starting 0-4, the Broncos have won two in a row.
We get the Broncos perspective on the game from Nick Griffith, a former Kansas City TV sports anchor who has spent the last eight years covering the Broncos and Denver’s sports scene. He is with with FOX31 in Denver.
Also, we hear from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who met the media earlier this week. What’s his outlook on tonight’s game?
Read the stories we discussed:
- Does Tyreek Hill’s return solve the Chiefs’ woes? Well, it’s complicated.
- The Vegas’ oddsmakers are starting to lose some confidence in the Chiefs
- Chiefs-Broncos prediction: KC looks to extend series streak, but Broncos are hotter
- Mellinger Minutes: How much Chiefs freakout is too much Chiefs freakout?
