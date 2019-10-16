The Vegas’ oddsmakers are starting to lose some confidence in the Chiefs

SHARE COPY LINK

The Vegas oddsmakers gave the Chiefs something of a free pass for their first loss of the season.

As for their second?

Not so much.

After back-to-back losses to the Colts and Texans, the Chiefs fell to third place in the race for the Super Bowl, falling behind the New Orleans Saints this week. Kansas City already trailed New England, whose grip on the favorite spot has tightened. The Patriots are listed at +250 on Bovada, meaning a bet of $100 would net $250, should they win. The Saints are second at +700, with the Chiefs third at+850.

And for the first time this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no longer the favorite to win the league’s most valuable player award for a second consecutive year. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has overtaken that distinction, with 2-to-1 odds to win the honor, according to BetOnline. Mahomes is now second on the sheet at 5-to-2.

Things are tightening up on the game line, too. The Chiefs are favored by a field goal this week in Denver after opening the week somewhere between a 3 1/2 and 5-point favorite, depending on the sportsbook.

Although the Chiefs continue their streak of being favored in every game this season, that’s their slimmest margin in the initial seven weeks. It’s worth noting that Kansas City has failed to cover in four consecutive games and sits just 2-4 against the spread.

The over/under for the game in Denver on Thursday is 48 1/2 points, tied for lowest for a Chiefs game in 2019, along with the season opener in Jacksonville. Thanks to a combination of their offense’s success and their defense’s lack of it, four of the six games involving the Chiefs have reached the over.

