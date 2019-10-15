Two former Chiefs QBs, plus players from Mizzou, KU, taken on first day of XFL Draft

SHARE COPY LINK

Two former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks were among the eight QBs assigned — one apiece — to each of the inaugural XFL’s eight teams Tuesday.

Aaron Murray, who played for the Chiefs in 2014-15 after being selected in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Georgia, was assigned to the Tampa Bay Vipers, while Matt McGloin, briefly a Chief in 2018 (that offseason, anyway), went to the New York Guardians.

The XFL, which is slated to begin play next spring, also held the first day of its two-day draft Tuesday, and three former Missouri Tigers and one former KU Jayhawk were selected.

Former Mizzou wide receivers L’Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas, were picked by the St. Louis Battlehawks. A fellow former Tiger, defensive end Jacquies Smith, went to the Seattle Dragons.

Former Kansas linebacker Ben Heeney, a Hutchinson, Kansas native who was drafted to the NFL by the Raiders and later saw stints with the Saints and Texans, was selected by the XFL’s Guardians.

A total of about 1,000 players were named last week to the league’s pre-draft pool of eligible players. About 15 of those hailed from schools in the Kansas City region.

Players of regional interest still on the board for Wedneday’s final rounds of the XFL Draft include former K-State Wildcats safeties Danzel McDaniel and Kendall Adams, linebacker Arthur Brown and defensive tackle Will Geary; former Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jake Heaps, cornerback JaCorey Shepherd, defensive end Michael Reynolds and tackle Dwayne Wallace; and former Missouri Tigers linebacker Eric Beisel and cornerback Aarion Penton.

Other area prospects in the draft pool include former Washburn guard Michael Miller, ex-Missouri State receiver Deion Holliman, former Central Missouri quarterback Garrett Fugate and fullback Winston Dimel, who finished his college career at UTEP after starting at K-State.