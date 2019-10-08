Some former K-State, KU, Mizzou players (and Chiefs) included in XFL’s draft pool

Wide receiver L’Damian Washington, right, spent time with several NFL teams, including the Chiefs, after leaving the University of Missouri. KC Star file photo

The new XFL is trickling out names of players who will be included in its inaugural draft pool, with a two-day draft scheduled for next week.

So far, 13 players with regional ties to the Kansas City and Wichita areas are set to be included as draft candidates for the new league.

Teams will be located in Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Tampa Bay. Each will select from a pool of about 1,000 players to populate initial rosters of 71 apiece.

Owned by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment LLC, the league is poised to begin a 10-week winter/spring season sometime after the Super Bowl.

A quarterback will be assigned to each team before the draft, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 15-16. Unlike a previous iteration of the XFL launched shortly after the turn of the century, teams will be centrally owned and operated by the league itself.

Players of regional interest included in the draft pool as of Tuesday afternoon include former K-State Wildcats safeties Danzel McDaniel and Kendall Adams, linebacker Arthur Brown and defensive tackle Will Geary; former Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jake Heaps, cornerback JaCorey Shepherd, defensive end Michael Reynolds and tackle Dwayne Wallace; and former Missouri Tigers receiver L’Damian Washington, linebacker Eric Beisel and cornerback Aarion Penton.

Other area prospects in the draft pool include former Washburn guard Michael Miller, Missouri State receiver Deion Holliman and former Central Missouri quarterback Garrett Fugate.

Also in the mix is Winston Dimel, the former KSU fullback and son of former Wildcats offensive coordinator Dana Dimel who finished his college career at UTEP.

Some of the players, such as former MU wideout Washington — who spent two weeks with the Chiefs during the 2015 preseason — KSU product Brown and former Jayhawks QB Heaps have previously tried out for or played on NFL and/or CFL rosters.

Remember Nick Novak? He kicked for the Chiefs in 2008, once drilling four field goals in a game. Alas, he was cut the following month after missing a pair of attempts. He, too, is in the XFL draft pool.