Players to watch: get ready for a safety dance in Sunday’s Chiefs-Texans matchup

SHARE COPY LINK

Keep an eye on the safeties when the Chiefs play host to the Texans Sunday. Houston has done a good job of limiting opposing tight ends this season. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will be counted on for big plays like the interception he had last week against the Colts.

Tashaun Gipson, S, Texans

Gipson was brought in to help the Texans shut down opposing tight ends, and he’s done his part. Houston hasn’t given up a touchdown to a tight end this season. But the Texans haven’t faced one as good as Travis Kelce. And it’s a motivated Kelce at that. He was targeted 10 times but had only four receptions against the Colts last week.

Will Fuller, WR, Texans

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

What a game Fuller had last week against the Falcons. His 217 receiving yards and three touchdowns were career bests. The Texans also have big game-ability targets in DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee. The Chiefs have a better pass defense than the Falcons, but Deshaun Watson, like Patrick Mahomes, can put up numbers with this talented receiving corps.

Mitchell Schwartz, RT, Chiefs

The Chiefs’ best offensive lineman figures to knock heads with J.J. Watt. Schwartz and the rest of the Chiefs’ offensive line had problems against the Colts last week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked four times and tackle Cameron Erving stepped on Mahomes’ already injured ankle. The Chiefs’ running game didn’t fare well. Schwartz will be called upon to lead a banged-up unit against a stout Texans defensive front.

Tyrann Mathieu, S, Chiefs

Mathieu downplayed the importance of matching up against his former teammates, but you can bet he supplied his new ones some intel about his previous team. Mathieu came up with an alert interception against the Colts last week, his biggest play in a Chiefs uniform ... and perhaps such plays come in bunches.