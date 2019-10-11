Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill will be game-time decision against Texans, coach Andy Reid says

SHARE COPY LINK

Will he or won’t he?

That’s the question, still, surrounding star receiver Tyreek Hill’s availability to play for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill, who has been sidelined by a shoulder injury since the Chiefs’ season opener at Jacksonville, will be a game-time decision Sunday against Houston, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

The injury has taken some time to heal, which is not surprising — after all, it was bad enough that Hill required hospitalization in Florida after that September game against the Jaguars.

Hill was able to work out with the Chiefs’ scout team this week, but whether quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target will be in the lineup against Houston remains to be seen.

In other injury news Friday, Reid said left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring) are out for Sunday’s game and will not play.

Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) are doubtful, Reid said.