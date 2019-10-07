Chiefs snap counts: Injuries give playing time to Pringle, Saunders, Niemann

SHARE COPY LINK

The injury bug reared its head in the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and the snap counts on both sides of the line of scrimmage reflect it.

Kansas City saw wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), defensive tackle Xavier Williams (ankle) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) leave the game, while left guard Andrew Wylie suffered an ankle injury late in the contest.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was observed with a noticeable limp after left tackle Cam Erving stepped on the signal-caller’s left ankle, but Mahomes finished the game and played all 63 offensive snaps.

Here’s how the rest of the snaps counts break down from Week 5, which has the Chiefs sitting on a 4-1 record:

Running backs

Damien Williams (35), LeSean McCoy (14), Darrel Williams (14, 13 on special teams)

The Chiefs went heavy with the pass Sunday night, evidenced by 39 throws compared to 14 total rushing attempts, as coach Andy Reid explained after the game that he wanted to take advantage of the Colts’ banged up secondary.

In his first game back since a knee injury in Week 2, Damien Williams gained 23 yards on nine attempts, averaging just 2.6 yards per attempt.

McCoy, who had a costly fumble on a screen play, and Darrel Williams did not record a carry.

Wide receivers

Demarcus Robinson (58, 1 on ST), Byron Pringle (49, 9 on ST), Mecole Hardman (39, 7 on ST), DeAnthony Thomas (7, 14 on ST), Sammy Watkins (2)

With Watkins exiting on the Chiefs’ first offensive possession, Pringle stepped up with 49 snaps and he made the most of them, totaling a team-high six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

Hardman caught four passes for 79 yards, averaging a team-high 19.8 yards per catch.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce (58), Blake Bell (28, 18 on ST), Deon Yelder (4)

Kelce led the way, as expected, but had a night to forget with two visible drops. He finished the contest with four catches for 70 yards on 10 targets. Bell and Yelder did not record a reception.

Offensive line

Mitchell Schwartz (63, 3 on ST), Austin Reiter (63, 3 on ST), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (63, 3 on ST), Cam Erving (63, 1 on ST), Andrew Wylie (50, 2 on ST), Ryan Hunter (14, 3 on ST), Martinas Rankin (1, 3 on ST)

Hunter entered the contest with the front five after Wylie’s ankle injury and recorded 14 offensive snaps. Rankin, who was active for the first time this regular season, played on one offensive snap and contributed three snaps on special teams.

Defensive line

Frank Clark (67), Emmanuel Ogbah (65, 5 on ST), Derrick Nnadi (62, 5 on ST), Tanoh Kpassagnon (43, 8 on ST), Chris Jones (38, 3 on ST), Khalen Saunders (33, 2 on ST), Xavier Williams (10)

Saunders, active for the first time this regular season, saw plenty of action in the interior of the defensive line with Jones and Williams exiting with injuries. Saunders finished the game with a tackle.

Linebackers

Ben Niemann (70, 17 on ST), Damien Wilson (66), Darron Lee (28, 18 on ST), Anthony Hitchens (11, 1 on ST), Reggie Ragland (5, 7 on ST)

Niemann was thrust into extended action with Hitchens out, and finished with a position group-high 70 defensive snaps. Niemann totaled 10 tackles, which finished second on the team behind Wilson’s 11 tackles.

Defensive backs

Tryann Mathieu (81), Bashaud Breeland (81), Juan Thornhill (74, 1 on ST), Charvarius Ward (57, 7 on ST), Kendall Fuller (53), Morris Claiborne (24, 4 on ST), Daniel Sorensen (22, 22 on ST), Jordan Lucas (1, 22 on ST), Armani Watts (17 on ST), Rashad Fenton (22 on ST)

Mathieu and Breeland played every defensive snap, while Breeland had a night to forget with four penalties (three for defensive holding, one for pass interference).

Claiborne, who returned last week after serving a four-game suspension, logged 24 snaps as part of the cornerback rotation. Ward was on the sidelines during a majority of Claiborne’s playing time.

Specialists

Dustin Colquitt (7), Harrison Butker (7), James Winchester (7)

Inactive

Tyreek Hill (shoulder), Eric Fisher (groin), Alex Okafor (hip), Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring), Darwin Thompson, Greg Senat, Nick Allegretti