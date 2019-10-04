Who to watch in Chiefs-Colts? Here’s the obvious (Mahomes) to less so (Quenton Nelson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes KC Star file photo

Guys to spy in the Chiefs-Colts game on Sunday Night Football range from the obvious, in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to the less so, like Colts lineman Quenton Nelson.

Colts running back Marlon Mack

Mack missed practice time this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday. But assuming Mack plays, he can join the list of running backs who have had success against the Chiefs’ poor run defense. Last week it was the Lions’ Kerryon Johnson, who entered the game averaging 2.6 yards per carry and finished with 126 rushing yards. Mack is averaging 85 yards per game this season.

Colts guard Quenton Nelson

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An All-Pro selection as a rookie last season, Nelson is one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen. He excels at pass protection and is a road-grader in the running game. Nelson will see his share of one of the NFL’s most productive defensive lineman in Chris Jones. This figures to the game’s highlight matchup.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has a standing reservation here. But the conditions appear ideal for a big game from No. 15. The Colts are dealing with injuries on defense, especially at safety; the Chiefs are coming off a game in which Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass. And the home crowd should be juiced. Eight times in his career, Mahomes has thrown at least four touchdown passes. Just sayin’.

Chiefs cornerback Mo Claiborne

Don’t expect much, if anything, from Claiborne, who will suit up for the first time this season after coming off the league’s suspended list (substance abuse policy violation). But if he plays, Claiborne will provide depth at corner, a position that has actually performed above average this season. It likely will be a few weeks before Claiborne gets acclimated, but seeing him on the field should give the defense a boost.