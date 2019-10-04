Chiefs vs. Colts Sunday night: Never count out a Frank Reich-coached team

SHARE COPY LINK

The Indianapolis Colts are back at Arrowhead Stadium, where they dropped a playoff game against the Chiefs in January. Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass that day but led his team to a 31-13 victory. The Colts have been getting solid play from quarterback Jacoby Brissett but injuries are starting to take their toll on the defense.

Coach

Frank Reich made the playoffs in his first year as a head coach and won a road game. That was impressive. So is steering the Colts to a 2-2 record after losing QB Andrew Luck to retirement just before the season started. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. Nobody in football history has been better with his team’s back to the wall. Reich was the quarterback for the greatest comeback victories in college and pro history at the time. He led Maryland to a victory at Miami when the Terps trailed 31-0 at halftime. As the Bills quarterback, he led Buffalo to playoff victory over the Houston Oilers after trailing by 32 — still the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Offense

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jacoby Brissett has outperformed expectations as Luck’s replacement. His 10 touchdown passes match Patrick Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson as the most in the NFL, and he’s thrown only two interceptions ... although one was a killer, a pick-six that helped seal last week’s loss to Oakland. The Colts are getting 84.5 rushing yards per game from Marlon Mack, although he’s missed practice time this week. The Colts’ rushing game should be a concern for the Chiefs, who have been poor at stopping the run. Top wide receiver target T.Y. Hilton sat out the Raiders game with an injury but has practiced this week. Tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle are reliable targets, too. The Colts are good on third down (fifth best in the NFL; Chiefs are third) and are tied for the fewest penalties.

Defense

After eight seasons with the Chiefs, Justin Houston signed a two-year deal with the Colts and has played well at defensive end. He’ll be needed in a big way Sunday because the injury bug has bitten this team. On Friday, Reich said safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker, linebacker Darius Leonard and lineman Tyquan Lewis have been ruled out, along with wide receiver Parris Campbell. Leonard is missing his third straight game with a concussion. The Colts are down to three safeties on the roster.