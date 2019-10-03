SportsBeat KC podcast: The Chiefs are undefeated, but not everything is awesome

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) made a defensive play denying Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs share the NFL’s best record at 4-0 and so many things are going right for Patrick Mahomes and company.

But there are some issues the Chiefs need to address, like rushing defense.

The A-team of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell join Blair Kerkhoff at Big O Tires in Shawnee to break down what has and hasn’t been working for a team with sights on the Super Bowl. They also make their predictions for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

This episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live video on the Red Zone Extra Facebook page.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Why Tyreek Hill’s return to practice could come at an ideal time for the Chiefs: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235724542.html

Chiefs’ Mahomes on facing pal Justin Houston “Hopefully he’s not hitting me too much”: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235722237.html

Patrick Mahomes is AFC Offensive Player of the Month for second straight September: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235748197.html#storylink=mainstage

Get access to all of them by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!