Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: The Chiefs are undefeated, but not everything is awesome
The Chiefs share the NFL’s best record at 4-0 and so many things are going right for Patrick Mahomes and company.
But there are some issues the Chiefs need to address, like rushing defense.
The A-team of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell join Blair Kerkhoff at Big O Tires in Shawnee to break down what has and hasn’t been working for a team with sights on the Super Bowl. They also make their predictions for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
This episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live video on the Red Zone Extra Facebook page.
Read the stories we discussed:
