Patrick Mahomes is AFC Offensive Player of the Month for second straight September

Patrick Mahomes is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. Again.

The Chiefs quarterback won the same honor in 2018 on his way to the NFL MVP award.

For September, 2019, Mahomes leads the NFL in passer rating (120.8), passing yards (1,510) and tied for the league lead with 10 touchdown passes. He hasn’t thrown an interception.

What’s different about this season? He’s played all but a quarter without one of his top weapons at wide receiver. But Tyreek Hill, who suffered a shoulder injury in the opening game, rejoined the team in practice this week.

The Chiefs are 4-0 and play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Other AFC monthly award winners: Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty (defense) and Browns punter Jamie Gillan (special teams).