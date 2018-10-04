Their relationship helps Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes get on the same page during games

Chiefs

Mr. September: Patrick Mahomes wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

October 04, 2018 11:57 AM

No surprise here: Patrick Mahomes is the AFC Player of the Month for September.

Mahomes, who won the NFL’s weekly award after his first two starts this season, has thrown for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season.

His 13 touchdowns in the first three games broke Peyton Manning’s record for the most touchdown passes thrown in the first three games of an NFL season.

Through four games, Mahomes also hasn’t thrown an interception.

Mahomes isn’t the first Chiefs player to take home the award in September. Last year, then-rookie running back Kareem Hunt won the honor.

Mahomes is joined by Houston’s JJ Watt (AFC Defensive), Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (AFC Special Teams), L.A. Rams’ Jared Goff (NFC Offensive), Chicago’s Khalil Mack (NFC Defensive), New Orleans’ Wil Lutz (NFC Special Teams), Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley (Offensive rookie) and Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard (Defensive rookie) as the rest of the NFL’s monthly winners.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be back in action against the Jaguars at noon Sunday.

