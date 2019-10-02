Chiefs
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on that look at the official; we discuss Fair Pay for Play Act
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes weighs in on a variety of topics at his weekly meeting with reporters, from Tyreek Hill’s return to practice on Wednesday to how he determines when to make a block.
Mahomes also shares what went through his mind when he looked back at the official on a rushing attempt against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. (Psst: He’s never practiced it.)
Also, Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff in a discussion about California’s Fair Pay for Play Act, legislation that could change the college sports playing field.
Catch the A-Team on the Red Zone Extra Facebook page Thursday morning when they go live from Big O Tires in Shawnee!
Read the stories we discussed:
As Patrick Mahomes willed Chiefs to a win, his teammates watched in awe: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235676032.html
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill returns to practice: “We’ll see how he does,” Andy Reid says: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235720282.html
Patrick Mahomes looked at ref to make sure there was no penalty before scrambling: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/for-petes-sake/article235602132.html
Sports Illustrated: What’s next after California signs game-changer Fair Pay to Play Act into law?: https://www.si.com/college-football/2019/09/30/fair-pay-to-play-act-law-ncaa-california-pac-12
Get access to all of them by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.
Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!
Comments