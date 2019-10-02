Chiefs

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on that look at the official; we discuss Fair Pay for Play Act

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s never looked back at an official during game play until it happened during the Detroit Lions game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes weighs in on a variety of topics at his weekly meeting with reporters, from Tyreek Hill’s return to practice on Wednesday to how he determines when to make a block.

Mahomes also shares what went through his mind when he looked back at the official on a rushing attempt against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. (Psst: He’s never practiced it.)

Also, Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff in a discussion about California’s Fair Pay for Play Act, legislation that could change the college sports playing field.

Read the stories we discussed:

